Ishaan Khatter drops new PICS from his Europe visit with brother Shahid Kapoor; Bhabhi Mira Rajput reacts

Shahid Kapoor, brother Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu are enjoying boys' trip in Europe. This Bollywood group often goes on biking vacations abroad. Recently, Ishaan Khatter took to his social media handle and treated fans with some stunning glimpses. In the photograph, the young actor looked dapper as he donned a muscle black t-shirt with brown joggers. He sealed his look with stunning shades and posed stylishly for the camera. In the other picture, he was seen having a cup of coffee and enjoying some delicious food during his tour. Sharing the post, Ishaan captioned it as "J'aime le café”.

The actor’s post captivated his fans’ attention who rushed to the comment section and complimented him. One of them wrote, “Super cool look,” while the other one said, “Wow mr khatter”. Apart from his fans, Ishaan Khatter’s sister-in-law Mira Rajput also rushed to the comment section and wrote, “Same pants same pinch”. Even Ishaan’s Phone Bhoot, co-star Katrina Kaif dropped a heart emoticon on his latest post. For the unversed, Ishaan, Shahid, Kunal Kemmu and others are biking around in France and even shared several glimpses from their trip on the Instagram handle.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ishaan Khatter is all set to essay the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the upcoming film Pippa. It is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was a war veteran and along with his siblings fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur, playing Khatter's younger sister while Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen essaying the role of his elder brother. He will also be seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Whereas, Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur.



