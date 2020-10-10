Ishaan Khatter flaunts his abs in latest shirtless photo, co star Ananya Panday can't help but pull his leg

On Saturday, Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo as he posed right in the midst of trees. Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday had some thoughts.

Ishaan Khatter raked up a storm with his latest rustic avatar in Khaali Peeli with co-star Ananya Panday. While the film received a mixed response from all corners, Ishaan and Ananya's act in the masala entertainer was much talked about. Ishaan's action scenes and chiseled body was quite the eye catcher and even off the screen, the actor makes sure to flaunt it and why not. On Saturday, Ishaan took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo as he posed right in the midst of trees.

If that wasn't enough, Ishaan's perfectly carved abs were on display and so were his muscles. The actor's ripped body definitely sent his fans into a meltdown. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "We in the jungle now." However, Ananya Panday left no opportunity to pull Ishaan's leg as she commented, "Haa ur in the jungle but scared of everything in it."

The co-stars then engaged in a banter and spoke about how Ananya was once bitten by an ant and the actress had to deal with the pain for close to three days.

Recently, Ishaan has been sharing quite a few photos of his workout and fitness routines in the great outdoors. Just yesterday, the actor announced that Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy in which he plays the lead role will be releasing on Netflix on 23 October. The series has already been well-received internationally and will see Ishaan opposite , Ram Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Tanya Maniktala among others.

