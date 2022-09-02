Ishaan Khatter flaunts his bike in new PIC as he enjoys a ride in sunset; Calls it 'Rider aesthetic'

Ishaan Khatter, who made his Bollywood debut in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, has grown with each performance and displayed different facets of his acting chops. With his sheer brilliant and exemplary performances, Ishaan has proved himself to be powerhouse of talent. Post-debut, he went on to star in a number of flicks like Dhadak, Khaali Peeli, A Suitable Boy and captured the hearts of the audience. Along with this, Ishaan is an internet sensation who never fails to impress his fans more with his fun pictures.

Speaking of which, the actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of himself flaunting his bike in the sunset. The Khaali Peeli actor captioned the post, “Rider aesthetic.” Ishaan has a Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin which comes with a feature of 8 valved SOHC, crack angle parallel twinned engine, with a maximum power of 100 PS at 7250 rpm and maximum torque of 112 Nm at 4250 rpm.

Have a look at Ishaan’s post:

Earlier in the day, the Dhadak actor took to his social media and uploaded a surreal video. The clip showed him standing by the balcony and admiring the birds dancing in the dusk. Ishaan appears to be completely immersed in the dreamlike scene and gazes at the sky in a daze. The mood of the video perfectly matched the song Fly by Ludovico Einaudi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will be seen portraying the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in Raja Menon’s Pippa. The teaser of his much-awaited film is already out. The movie is based on the life of a war veteran, Brigadier Balram Singh, who fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 along with his siblings. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur as Khatter's younger sister, while Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing his elder brother. Pippa is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur with RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films. Music of the film is by AR Rahman.

Apart from this, Ishaan will also be seen in a horror comedy, Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and helmed by Gurmeet Singh.