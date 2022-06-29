Ishaan Khatter flaunts his killer jawline in latest PIC; Looks smart in casuals

Bollywood is an absolute talent house. It is filled with brilliance and exceptional performers. These are the actors who have won hearts with their outstanding acting abilities. Ishaan Khatter is one such actor. Ishaan Khatter is Ishaan Khatter is a new internet sensation who never fails to impress his fans more with his fun pictures. The actor made his Bollywood debut as a child artist with Shahid Kapoor's film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! In 2018 he made his debut as a lead character in Majid Majidi's ‘Beyond the Clouds’. The film also starred Malavika Mohanan. He was later seen in films such as ‘Dhadak’ alongside Janhvi Kapoor and ‘Khaali Peeli’ with Ananya Panday.

Ishaan is also very active on his Instagram and often blesses our feeds with his gorgeous pictures. Just on Tuesday, he shared a hot picture of him where his killer jawline made us go ‘wow’! He wore a white tee with a dark jacket and amped the look with a chain. Uff Ishaan, you are just too handsome!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will be seen portraying the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in Raja Menon’s 'Pippa'. The film is based on the life of a war veteran, Brigadier Balram Singh, who fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 along with his siblings. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur as Khatter's younger sister, while Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing his elder brother. He will also be seen in a horror comedy, 'Phone Bhoot', alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and helmed by Gurmeet Singh. Moreover, he will also be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Booth alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

