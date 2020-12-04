Ishaan Khatter flaunts his washboard abs and his Phone Bhoot co actor Siddhant Chaturvedi calls him hottie

Ishaan Khatter has shared his stunning pictures while showing off his washboard abs and his Phone Bhoot co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is all praises for it.

It seems like the handsome hunk Ishaan Khatter is surely leaving no chance in making his female fans gush about over his stunning pictures. From dropping his shirtless photos to treating us with his gym selfies, the Beyond The Clouds actor has been a true blue social media star of late. His posts speak volumes about his love for fitness. And, recently the Beyond the Clouds star has dropped his pictures wherein he can be seen flaunting his washboard abs.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan has shared photos wherein he can be seen posing bare-chest for selfies. He looked dapper in a black cap and showed off his ripped physique. Alongside it, he wrote, “Be kind.” Another post shows him flashing a big smile as he poses for the picture wearing a black cap. He captioned it as “PhoneBhoot.” Going by his posts, it looks like he is getting fit and toned for his upcoming film. Interestingly, his Phone Bhoot co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took note of it and was all praises for him. He wrote, “Hottie.”

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Ishaan was last seen with Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli. He is currently gearing up for his next film titled Phone Bhoot. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film also stars in the lead role apart from Siddhant. The film marks Ishaan’s first collaboration with the Gully Boy star and Tiger Zinda Hai actress. Earlier, while talking about the film, the Dhadak star had stated that he is very excited about the film and is looking forward to kicking off the shoot.

