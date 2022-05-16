Ishaan Khatter hijacks Kunal Kemmu's phone to share a glimpse of their Europe Bike trip; Watch

Shahid Kapoor, brother Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu are enjoying boys' trip to Europe. The three are on a Bikers’ trip and having the best time of their lives. Fans of Shahid, Ishaan, and Kunal have been in for a visual treat as the two stars have been dropping glimpses from their trip on social media. This Bollywood group often goes on biking vacations abroad. Just a while ago, Kunal Kemmu dropped a super fun reel on his Instagram, and guess who captured it? Why, of course, it is the youngest of the gang - Ishaan!

In the reel, Kunal could be seen wearing his helmet as he geared to ride his bike. Then Ishaan focussed on the scenery that surrounded them which was absolutely breathtaking. We could see snow-covered mountain tops and aesthetic cottages. Funnily, it was Ishaan who shared the reel on Kunal’s profile and he wrote, “How we roll ;) Shot (and captioned) by @ishaankhatter I’m typing also.. uff too much work you make me do @kunalkemmu." The reel was a major hit amongst their fans. They expressed their excitement and love for the celebrities in the comment section and made the reel go viral in minutes.

Check the reel HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ishaan Khatter is all set to essay the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the upcoming film Pippa. It is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was a war veteran and along with his siblings fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur, playing Khatter's younger sister while Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen essaying the role of his elder brother. He will also be seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

