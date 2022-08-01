Ishaan Khatter gears up for his ‘Koffee date’ with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7; Mira Rajput REACTS

Ishaan Khatter has been in the news ever since his film with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Phone Bhoot has been announced. After the trailer and teaser of the film have been released, fans cannot wait to see the trio on the silver screen. Well, Ishaan also grabbed all the limelight after Karan Johar openly spoke about Ananya Panday dating him on Koffee With Karan 7. It looks like after Ananya, it's Ishaan’s turn now to go spill some beans on the show.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan Khatter shared a couple of pictures of him looking dapper in his funky attire. He wore a white satin shirt with a creative drawing on it. He paired it with white trousers, a brown belt and brown oxford shoes. In the first picture, Ishaan is sitting down and looking away from the camera with a smile on his face. In the next picture, he poses with his hands up in the air. In the third one, he is sitting on the stool and posing with fingers on his lips and so on. Sharing these pictures, Ishaan wrote, “Koffee date with ________ #KoffeeWithKaranSeason7.” Mira Rajput took to the comments section and wrote, ‘Blond roast’.

Check out Ishaan Khatter’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will be seen portraying the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in Raja Menon’s 'Pippa'. The film is based on the life of a war veteran, Brigadier Balram Singh, who fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 along with his siblings. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur as Khatter's younger sister, while Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing his elder brother. He will also be seen in a horror comedy, 'Phone Bhoot', alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and helmed by Gurmeet Singh.

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter's beefed-up body post workout will make you sweat.. a lot​