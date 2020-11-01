Ishaan Khatter gets virtual birthday love from Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif & Ananya Panday among others

While older brother Shahid Kapoor shared an adorable and goofy photo with Ishaan, his father Rajesh Khattar shared a fond memory with his son.

Ishaan Khatter is feeling the birthday love from his friends and co-stars in the industry. The 'Khaali Peeli' actor who turns 25 today was flooded with some social media love and he made sure to thank all of them. While older brother shared an adorable and goofy photo with Ishaan, his father Rajesh Khattar shared a fond memory with his son.

Sharing a childhood photo of Ishaan, his dad Rajesh wrote, "How wondefully wheel of time is turning a GENTLE soul into a MAN of substance .. #happybirthday @ishaankhatter. keep shining & Rising Son." Ishaan reposted the photo and thanked his dad for the lovely wish. also shared a fun photo of the talented actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday you bundle of abundant talent. Have a super super day."

also wished her future Phone Bhoot co-star and wrote, "Happy birthday @ishaankhatter may you blessed with happiness and joy (sic)." Ishaan's latest Khaali Peeli co-star also showered some birthday love and wrote, "happy bday little mr sunshine here’s to more pancakes and adventures."

Ishaan, who is celebrating his birthday in Goa, also shared a picture of himself chilling by the pool. In the picture, Ishaan's chiseled body and abs are on display in the shirtless photo. Check out Ishaan Khatter's birthday wishes below:

Here's wishing Ishaan Khatter a very happy birthday!

