Ishaan Khatter gives a sweet nickname to sister-in-law Mira Kapoor as he wishes her on birthday; See PIC
Ishaan Khatter took to her Instagram and penned a sweet birthday wish for Mira Kapoor.
Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor turned a year older on Wednesday (September 7). To mark the occasion, fans and friends have flooded social media with birthday wishes. Now, Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter took to his social media handle and wished his sister-in-law on her birthday today. To note, Ishaan and Mira have shared a strong bond ever since she got married to Shahid in 2015. They often drop comments on each other’s posts, some featuring inside jokes, and also feature in Instagram videos together.
Taking to his Instagram story, Ishaan shared a picture with Mira and wrote: “Happy birthday Bhaabidoo or ‘Mirabelle’ or the name we hear called most often “maamaaaaaa”. Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and have two children together-- daughter Misha and son Zain. Ishaan is Shahid's half-brother. While Shahid is the son of actors Neliima Azeem and Pankaj Kapoor, Ishaan is the son of Neliima and Rajesh Khatter.
Check out Ishaan Khatter's wish for Mira Kapoor:
Shahid also wished his wife with a loved-up post on Instagram and wrote. “Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan Khatter will soon be seen in Pippa, in which he will take on the lead role alongside Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan in key roles. The war drama will see the actor in a never-seen-before fierce avatar of a soldier and the much-awaited film is all set to release on 2nd December 2022.
He also has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. The film was earlier supposed to release on October 7, 2022. However, now, it has been postponed to a November 4th release and also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur.
