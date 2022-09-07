Ishaan Khatter gives a sweet nickname to sister-in-law Mira Kapoor as he wishes her on birthday; See PIC

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor turned a year older on Wednesday (September 7). To mark the occasion, fans and friends have flooded social media with birthday wishes. Now, Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter took to his social media handle and wished his sister-in-law on her birthday today. To note, Ishaan and Mira have shared a strong bond ever since she got married to Shahid in 2015. They often drop comments on each other’s posts, some featuring inside jokes, and also feature in Instagram videos together.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ishaan shared a picture with Mira and wrote: “Happy birthday Bhaabidoo or ‘Mirabelle’ or the name we hear called most often “maamaaaaaa”. Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and have two children together-- daughter Misha and son Zain. Ishaan is Shahid's half-brother. While Shahid is the son of actors Neliima Azeem and Pankaj Kapoor, Ishaan is the son of Neliima and Rajesh Khatter.