Ishaan Khatter slams troll for questioning 'blackout Tuesday' post: Find somebody else to nitpick on

Ishaan Khatter decided to give it back to a netizen who questioned him for not having raised his voice against Delhi police's brutality against students. Here's what he said.

Standing in solidarity with George Floyd protestors, Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter too, took to social media as he shared a blank black photo and wrote #blackouttuesday. Hollywood's music industry, including radio stations and TV channels, throughout the US, are observing today (June 2) as Blackout Tuesday in order to express their solidarity and honour the killing of George Floyd. He was killed by a police officer after being choked to death, despite him repeating how he cannot breathe.

Many Bollywood and television actors in India have taken to social media to express their solidarity and honour his killing by sharing the Blackout Tuesday posts, and while Ishana did that, he happened to be called out for not having the guts to raise his voice in support of the students in Delhi facing violence from the police. Ishaan wrote, "Not that I owe you or anybody an explanation, but I did. Find somebody else to nitpick on. This is the time to show solidarity for the entire world as one, not to find faults in those who are doing it."

Check out the post and Ishaan Khatter's post here:

On the work front, Ishaan is going to be seen sharing the screen space with Ananya Panday in upcoming film Khaali Peeli. While the fans were sure excited to see the two share the screen space in the movie, it happens to be left hanging, given the ongoing lockdown and everything being shut, including malls and theatres.

