Ishaan Khatter has netizens swooning over his shirtless pictures as he flaunts toned body; See PHOTOS

Ishaan Khatter, who is an avid social media user, raised the heat on social media as he treated fans with some shirtless pictures.

Ishaan Khatter is one of the most prominent and promising young actors who has come to the fore in the last few years and stunned us with his outstanding performances. The dashing actor, who had his first leading role in Majid Majidi's drama Beyond the Clouds, received much love and appreciation for his first commercial Bollywood film Dhadak. Besides his acting prowess, Ishaan also has a massive fan following on social media and he makes sure to treat them with fun and quirky posts.

The Khaali Peeli actor has been quite active on the photo-sharing app Instagram lately and as we speak of this, Ishaan shared a few shirtless pictures on the gram. Sharing pictures from different angles and perfecting the sun-kissed pose, Ishaan left his fans in awe of his shirtless avatar. In the clicks, he can be seen flaunting his toned abs and ripped body. One simply cannot miss his charming smile and long curly tresses. In one of the photos, he can be seen gawking while posing for the camera. Needless to say, not just netizens, in fact his B-Town pals including Siddhant Chaturvedi and Saiyami Kher also showed some love to the actor’s recent snaps.

Check out Ishaan Khatter’s latest Instagram post:

On the work front, ’s brother was last seen in Khaali Peeli alongside Ananya Panday. He will next be seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s directorial Phone Bhoot that also stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. Talking about the film, Ishaan had earlier said that he is very excited for Phone Bhoot and is looking forward to kick off the shoot.

