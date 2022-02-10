Ishaan Khatter has perfect reaction to Alia Bhatt’s new song ‘Dholida’ from Gangubai Kathiawadi; Check

Over the years, Alia Bhatt has become one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. The actress, who is all set to grace the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, is busy promoting the film on social media platforms. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of one of the most awaited films of the year. On Thursday, the makers released a new song from Gangubai Kathiawadi titled ‘Dholida’. While fans were still gushing over the trailer, the new song has left the internet in awe of Alia Bhatt’s performance. In the foot-tapping number, Alia is seen doing garba wearing a white saree with a bun covered with flowers. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Alia wrote, “An absolute dream come true to dance on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s music. My heart forever beats to Dholida.”

As soon as the song was released fans bombarded Twitter handles with compliments for Alia Bhatt. A few hours back, Ishaan Khatter also took to his Instagram handle and reacted to ‘Dholida’ song. Sharing the song clip on his story, Ishaan dropped several ‘bomb’ emoticons and tagged Alia Bhatt.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film is a biographical crime drama based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, Varun Kapoor, and Indira Tiwari. According to reports in India Today, Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release on February 25, and has been awarded a UA certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) but with some minor cuts.

