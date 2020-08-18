  1. Home
Ishaan Khatter on his career: I am very happy with the opportunities I have received

Actor Ishaan Khatter is happy the way his Bollywood career is shaping up.
Ishaan made his acting debut with Iranian film director Majidi Majid's film "Beyond The Clouds". His Bollywood debut was "Dhadak", the Hindi remake of the popular Marathi film "Sairat". Recently, he shared screen space with Tabu in Mira Nair's BBC miniseries "A Suitable Boy", based on Vikram Seth's acclaimed novel of the same name.

Talking about his career graph, Ishaan told IANS: "I am very happy with the opportunities I have received and I wouldn't have had it any other way. My next line-up comprises films I'm really happy to be a part of."

Ishaan will be seen along with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the upcoming horror comedy "Phone Bhoot".

He will also play Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in an upcoming war film titled "Pippa". The film has the celebrated Army tank at the core of its plot and is directed by "Airlift" maker Raja Krishna Menon.

