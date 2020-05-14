Ishaan Khatter on Khaali Peeli co star Ananya Panday: She is complete dhamaal

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will share screen space in Khaali Peeli

Well, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student of the year 2 and Ishaan Khatter made his debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, and soon, these two will be seen sharing screen space in Khaali Peeli. Ever since Ishaan and Ananya have started shooting for the film, the buzz around the film and their jodi is at an all time high, and fans can’t wait to see these two unveil their magic on screen. That said, we know that Ishaan and Ananya share a great rapport, and often, they leave nasty comments on each other’s post and never leave an opportunity to pull each other’s leg.

Now in an interview, when Ishaan was asked about his rapport with Ananya, the Dhadak actor said that Ananya Panday is a complete dhamaal. “She is a complete dhamaal, Ananya Panday. I will be beaten brutally if I don't make sure to praise her in very large amount. So I want to dedicate the next 18 minutes of this chat or so to talking about Ananya Panday," shared Ishaan adding that Ananya is a 'complete free spirit'.

Also, Ishaan Khatter shared an anecdote from the sets of Khaali Peeli as he said that while shooting for a schedule of Khaali Peeli in Mumbai, it so happened that due to bad weather, a schedule of Khaali Peeli was being hampered as the cast and crew had to travel to the shooting spot only to return back without any work being done, and at the time, while Ishaan was worried, Ananya, in order to lighten everyone’d mood, revealed Ishaan, started sharing anecdotes from her past film sets, and at the end, Ishaan was left feeling 20-kg lighter. Well, we are sure that Ananya’s chirpy and fun nature is always a treat on sets. Post Khaali Peeli, Ishaan will be seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy starring , and as for Ananya, she will be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's reaction to the paparazzi calling her ACP is hilarious; WATCH

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×