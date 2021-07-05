Ishaan Khatter looks back on his ripped 'Bachpana' days as he shares throwback Dhadak look

Ishaan Khatter shared a series of throwback snaps, giving us a good look at how he transformed from his debut film to his first big Bollywood film.

Ishaan Khatter may not be currently shooting for a film but the young actor has multiple projects in the pipeline. Over the weekend, he took a moment to reflect on his past films that have led him today to work on several projects that are in the making. Ishaan took to his Instagram Story to share a series of throwback snaps, giving us a good look at how he transformed from his debut film to his first big Bollywood film.

Taking to Instagram, Ishaan first shared a mirror selfie from 2016 and captioned it 'Bachpana'. While Ishaan's baby face justified the caption, his ripped physique tells a different story. In the selfie, Ishaan's abs and biceps are on display. He then dropped a photo from his debut film Beyond The Cloud days in which Ishaan sported a massively lean and disheveled look as the character demanded it.

After sharing an unseen photo with one of his cute co-stars, Ishaan also took his fans way back in time to Dhadak days. In the 2017 photo, the actor can be seen donning one of the bright, printed shirts he sported in the film with a pair of jeans. Sitting on the chair, near the monitor, Ishaan's hair is on point and so his makeup. He only shared these photos with its date stamp.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will next be seen with and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. He also has war drama Pippa under his belt and reportedly a psychological thriller with Dharma Productions.

