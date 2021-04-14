Ishaan Khatter, Mira Rajput's banter over her pic with Shahid Kapoor aka 'ACP Shadyuman & Shady human' is EPIC

Recently, Mira Rajput poked fun at Shahid Kapoor with a photo where the latter was seen helping his wife mask up amid COVID 19 surge. Ishaan Khatter was quick to comment on it and the banter that ensued left netizens laughing.

Among the most adored couples of Bollywood, and Mira Rajput always manage to light up the internet with their mushy posts. However, this time, Mira had gone ahead to share a hilarious photo with Shahid where she poked up at him by calling him 'ACP Shadyuman' for doing 'Corona Patrol' and helping his wife mask up with a helmet. The hilarious post by Mira immediately went viral and even Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter could not resist commenting on it.

While Mira called Shahid as 'ACP Shadyuman' in her caption with the video, Ishaan had a different take on the word. He commented on the post and wrote, "Shady Human?" To this, Mira replied with and wrote, "@ishaankhatter hahahahah BEST." She replied again to the comment and wrote, "@ishaankhatter Crime Patrol Bro." Fans were quick to notice this sweet banter between Mira and Ishaan and loved every bit of it. Ishaan often drops hilarious comments on Mira and Shahid's photos and well, they tend to go viral on social media.

Mira had shared the photo with Shahid as she urged everyone to Mask up amid the pandemic and wrote, "Wear a mask #coronapatrol ACP Shadyuman."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shahid is yet to react to the post and fans are eager to see how the Jersey actor responds to the banter between Ishaan and Mira. On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey and currently, he is shooting with Raashi Khanna for Raj and DK's web series.

