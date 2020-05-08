Ishaan Khatter is in the mood to click selfies and dad Rajesh Khattar insists he should take them more often

Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter’s new Instagram post prompts father Rajesh Khattar to leave a comment. Take a look!

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, just like all of us, Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter is quarantined at home with his mother and although prior to the lockdown, Ishaan was often papped out and about the city, nowadays, that seems like a distant dream. However, what is amazing is that Ishaan is quite active on social media and often, shares his workout videos and candid photos and today, Ishaan shared a series of selfies on Instagram and alongside the photos, he wrote, “Took a selfie.. or two.. nO raGRetS…”

Soon after, amidst a host of comments, what caught our attention was a comment by daddy Rajesh Khattar as he was proud of his son and asked him to click photos more often as he wrote, “If that is the result, take them more often.” A few days back, Ishaan took to Instagram to mourn the death of and Irrfan Khan as he penned a heartfelt note for the late actors. Talking about Rajesh Khattar, a few days back, the Bepannah fame actor shared the first picture of his baby boy, Vanraj, on social media and he shared the photos on the occasion of his anniversary with wife Vandana Sajnani. “Hello Everyone (my first hello to all you wonderful people)Dad says world is going through trying times but this too shall pass & for us children,you all are going to make this world more beautiful than it ever was. We kids believe & thank all of you for this promise #stayhome #staysafe & keep us safe #vanrajkhattar ( #happyanniversary #momdad ,though ur 12th but its a special one as your first with me,” he captioned the post. Also, Rajesh’s on-screen son and Bepannah actor Harshad Chopda had come to visit Rajesh and his wife as he shared throwback photos of Harshad.

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter made his Bollywood debut with 2018 film Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor, and next, he will be seen romancing Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli, and also, he will be seen sharing screen space with in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy.

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter's father Rajesh Khattar shares first PICTURE of son Vanraj

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×