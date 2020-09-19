  1. Home
Ishaan Khatter moved to tears after watching mom Neliima on screen; Ananya Panday, Bhumi are all hearts

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter will next be seen romancing Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli and the film will release on October 2, 2020
While Ishaan Khatter is awaiting the release of his film Khaali Peeli on OTT, the Dhadak actor had an emotional moment when his mother’s film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, released online. After watching the film, Ishaan cried like a baby and penned an emotional note and explained how watching his mother on screen moved him tears. Alongside the video of his mother Neliima Azeem from Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ishaan wrote, “I saw my mother on screen today in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare." He added in his post, "You are beautiful as ever mom. Such intricacy and delicateness. Such humaneness. I can't explain what watching this single scene did to me. I cried like a baby after watching it. It's always lovely to see wonderful people coming together for a film but this time it's personal. My mother made an appearance for one scene and moved me to tears.” 

Soon after, Ananya Panday left a comment that read, “Best”, Bhumi Pednekar who shared screen space with Neliima Azeem in the film wrote, “She is..” Also, Ishaan’s mother, too, got emotional as she dropped a comment on Ishaan’s post that read, “I'm so happy and proud today to hear these beautiful loving words from you Ishaan darling son so talented and sparkling yourself.. It means the world to me.. My heart is brimming with joy.. Love you bless you always…” 

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare starring Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen released online and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor. On the work front, Ishaan will next be seen romancing Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli and he was also seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, co-starring Tabu.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday sums up experience of working with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli in an EPIC 'coconutty' video

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Neelima is a great actress. Remember seeing her on tv as a kid in a DD show and she was wonderful.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Mama’s boy Ishaan

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Why was this aunty married so many times? Rajesh khattar !!really. Cougar aunty

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Saw her interview once, what a head strong charming lady

