Ishaan Khatter nails strength training workout as he performs upside-down crunches in latest video; WATCH

Ishaan Khatter is one of the leading Gen-Z actors in the film industry. With his sheer brilliant and exemplary performances, Ishaan has proved himself to be powerhouse of talent. Along with this, Ishaan has always been quite vocal about his love for fitness. The Dhadak actor has an amazing body and often posts videos of him working out and seems he is pushing himself beyond all limits to achieve fitness goals. His latest workout video on Instagram is proof of his extreme dedication and strength, and has left us awestruck.

Ishaan on Thursday shared videos on his Instagram stories in which he seen working out vigorously in the gym, doing upside-down crunches while hanging from a gym bench. He captioned the video, “Always a vibe…G-splash.” The video was originally posted by his gym buddy who is helping him with the workout. Ishaan reshared the video. In the second video, the young actor is seen performing another exercise. He captioned it, “Why you looking at me like that though,” referring to his friend.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will be seen portraying the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in Raja Menon’s Pippa. The teaser of his much-awaited film is already out. The movie is based on the life of a war veteran, Brigadier Balram Singh, who fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 along with his siblings. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur as Khatter's younger sister, while Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing his elder brother.

Pippa is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur with RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films. Music of the film is by AR Rahman.

Apart from this, Ishaan will also be seen in a horror comedy, Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and helmed by Gurmeet Singh.