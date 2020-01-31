Ishaan Khatter not pleased with Janhvi Kapoor's growing fondness with ex boyfriend Akshat Rajan? Read On

It looks like Ishaan Khatter is not very happy and Janhvi Kapoor's increasing closeness to ex boyfriend Akshat Rajan might be the reason. Here's what we know.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have been in the news ever since the duo made their debut in Dhadak, and made their Bollywood debuts together. The two shared great chemistry both on and off-screen and in fact, the two seemed to be head over heels in love as well. However, turns out that things are not very smooth anymore and if anything they are the exact opposite of smooth.

Now, reports have it that Janhvi has been avoiding Ishaan and while the latter has been constantly trying to find ways to bump into him, there's nothing that seems to have worked out. In fact, Janhvi's recent photo with ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan has left him restless. Reports add that Janhvi has also changed her gym in order to avoid him while Ishaan continues to make failed attempts at trying to bump into her at parties and other events.

Both Janhvi and Ishaan are occupied with work right now with Janhvi having multiple films lined up ahead including the likes of RoohiAfzana co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, 's Takht, Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya. Ishaan, on the other hand, has been currently shooting for Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday.

