Ishaan Khatter on Hollywood debut project The Perfect Couple with Nicole Kidman; hopes it ‘opens up new doors’

Actor Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut in 2017 with the film Beyond The Clouds. He then rose to fame with his 2018 romantic drama film Dhadak, which also starred actress Janhvi Kapoor. The film garnered Ishaan a heap of adulation and he continued his sprint towards success. The young actor is now set to put his feet in the world of Hollywood as he will soon be making his debut in the English language with Netflix’s The Perfect Couple which will also star Nicole Kidman. Recently, Ishaan Khatter delved into the upcoming venture and highlighted how it might open new doors for him.

"Hopefully, it will open up new doors": Ishaan Khatter on Hollywood debut

During a recent chat with India Today, Khatter spilled some beans about his English venture, The Perfect Couple, and discussed his experience of working on it.

Noting how it is going to be a six-part series with filmmaker Susanne Bier helming it, the actor revealed how he was on Cape Cod on the East Coast for four months to shoot for it. Calling working on the project “exciting”, Khatter then proceeded to reveal how the shoot would be concluded very soon.

Discussing the same at length, Ishaan further stated, “It is an interesting part and a rare part for an Indian and South Asian actor to get. Hopefully, it will open up new doors and will be an exciting one to watch for their audience and us.”

Ishaan Khatter’s take on getting diverse roles

The actor further dug into his professional endeavors and discussed the same at length with the news portal. Mentioning how he has been “fortunate” to be working at a time when opportunities are available, he also revealed gratitude for having received diverse roles.

The actor said, “It’s been a very fortunate balance between the opportunities that I have received and my desire to explore. I have always been someone who has been passionate about cinema in a very agnostic way,” and unboxed his love for cinema further.

Stating how he watches all kinds of movies, across genres and languages, he noted that after his experiences, his taking baby steps even in other industries, has made him receive assurance.

“You have different systems and methods, but eventually, everyone is only telling stories,” said Ishaan Khatter.

