Ishaan Khatter calls his age-appropriate role in Pippa rare one; says it’s different from other war films

Ishaan Khatter acting prowess in films like Dhadak, Phone Bhoot, and Fursat, among many others have earned the actor appreciation from one and all. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming biographical war film Pippa which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. In a recent interview, the actor explained why this film is different from other war movies. Khatter also spoke about playing an age-appropriate role in it.

Ishaan Khatter says Pippa is different from other war films

In the movie Pippa, Ishaan Khatter plays the role of young Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the valiant soldier who fought with his siblings in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. During his interaction with PTI, the Dhadak actor said that the war film is not like other movies.

He said that it's more about the human journey, which was very compelling. "It is something that we don’t see often. The righteousness and the resolve that they had, the conviction that they had that they were fighting for the right thing, they fought for the liberation of other people. That emotion is so strong and unique, it is different from, ‘Hum jaa kar tabahe macha denge (We will create chaos)'” the actor said.

Ishaan Khatter on playing age-appropriate role in Pippa

The 28-year-old actor added that it was surreal to play the part as a young actor and he hopes the audience sees that. Talking about playing an age-appropriate role in the Raja Krishna Menon movie, he said that it was a rare opportunity. “I'm fortunate that I got this opportunity because he (Raja) cast me. And by virtue of that, you will see a totally different war film, a slightly more authentic film,” he divulged.

Pippa director Raja Krishna Menon says it’s not a jingoistic movie

In the same interview, the director said that it’s easier to make bombastic and jingoistic movies but Pippa is nothing like those. “I was fortunate that the universe was right for the film from the producers, actors, technicians, and everybody who is part of it, we all agreed that’s not the film that we are going to make and managed to stick through it,” the director added.

ALSO READ: Pippa song Main Parwaana OUT: Ishaan Khatter grooves to Arijit Singh's vocals; Mira Rajput REACTS