Ishaan Khatter oozes comfort and style as he gets spotted in the city; PICS

Bollywood is filled with brilliance and exceptional performers. These are the actors who have won hearts with their outstanding acting abilities. Ishaan Khatter is one such actor. He has been the new talent of the industry and is here to stay. With his exemplary performances, Ishaan has proved himself to be a talent house. With each movie, Ishaan has managed to prove his versatility and enjoys a massive fan following across the country. He is now gearing up for his next movie, Pippa and has been making headlines for it. Now, he was spotted in Izumi In Bandra.

In the pictures where Ishaan was spotted, he looked absolutely dashing as usual. He mixed comfort with style and he did it perfectly. He wore a white and black tee and paired it with fashionable striped pants. However, what made his look stand out were his neon Nike shoes. Well, Ishaan sure does know how to dress up! He also posed for the shutterbugs and cutely did a thumbs up. Ishaan is known for his laid-back clothing style.

Check Ishaan's pics:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ishaan Khatter is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, Pippa. He will star alongside Mrunal Thakur in this movie. 'Pippa,' based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's novel 'The Burning Chaffees,' is a heroic tank battle film that highlights the bravery of a war veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, which led to the liberation of India's neighbour Bangladesh.

Also Read: WATCH: Madhuri Dixit, Ishaan Khatter set stage on fire as they groove on 'Ghagra'