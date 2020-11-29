Ishaan Khatter opens up about choosing right movie scripts; Says 'I am mostly driven by instinct'

In a recent interview, Ishaan Khatter, who will be next seen in Phone Booth, has opened about choosing right movie scripts, his experiences as an actor and more.

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, who made his acting debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds in 2017, has made some unconventional film choices in a few years time. The young actor made his big Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor in 2018. Next, he was last seen in Khaali Peeli apposite Ananya Panday and now, he is gearing up for his upcoming horror-comedy film Phone Booth alongside and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is Gurmeet Singh’s directorial while it has produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Reportedly, the film will go on the floors by the end of this year. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Ishaan Khatter opened about his experiences as an actor, picking the right movie script and more. Talking about what makes him choose the right film scripts, the budding star said that he is mostly driven by instinct.

He said that he pushes himself into a space that he hasn’t explored before, and he learns with each film. “That largely dictates my choices. I want to work with certain people and I crave for experiences I can grow with,” said Ishaan. The major motivators for him are the people he works with and the films he selects.

About his experiences as an actor, he said that with the different choices of films he makes, it becomes a challenging experience for him. He further said that portraying and connecting to a character is easier than certain scenes. For Ishaan self-preservation is very important.

Ishaan, who will be working for the comedy genre for the first time with Phone Booth said that it is one of the hardest genres. “It is in equal parts exciting and challenging for me,” the Dhadak actor added.

When asked about unconventional choices, he said conventional and unconventional are relative terms. “These are labels given by other people,” he said.

Credits :ETimes

