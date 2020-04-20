Ishaan Khatter opens up about his debut 2 years ago
#majidimajidi. PS: Streaming on Netflix and Zee5 for all those asking."
Helmed by Iranian maestro Majid Majidi, "Beyond The Clouds" is about how a brother and sister seek happiness in separation and turbulent times. The film celebrates the triumph of life against a Mumbai backdrop. It also stars Malavika Mohanan. Ishaan, who made his Bollywood debut in the 2018 release "Dhadak", will next be seen in the action drama "Khaali Peeli" opposite Ananya Panday. He plays a Mumbai cab driver in the film, a rollercoaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night.
