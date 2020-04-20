Ishaan Khatter opens up about his debut 2 years ago

Actor Ishaan Khatter's debut film, Majid Majidi's "Beyond The Clouds", was commercially released in India on this day two years ago, and the budding Bollywood star on Monday sentimentally spoke of "special day, special people, special memories".

"2 years! Gosh, how time flies.. (who thought I'd be saying that while in quarantine) Special day, special people, special memories.. saying many thanks today for it all. Love and gratitude," he posted on Instagram. He further wrote: "Thank you all for waiting, sending lots more your way... but for now celebrating #2yearsofbeyondtheclouds

#majidimajidi. PS: Streaming on Netflix and Zee5 for all those asking."





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Apr 20, 2020 at 3:04am PDT Helmed by Iranian maestro Majid Majidi, "Beyond The Clouds" is about how a brother and sister seek happiness in separation and turbulent times. The film celebrates the triumph of life against a Mumbai backdrop. It also stars Malavika Mohanan. Ishaan, who made his Bollywood debut in the 2018 release "Dhadak", will next be seen in the action drama "Khaali Peeli" opposite Ananya Panday. He plays a Mumbai cab driver in the film, a rollercoaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night.

