Ishaan Khatter opens up on his films Phone Bhoot & Pippa; Says they are from 'two different worlds'

Ishaan Khatter last appeared in the movie Khaali Peeli. He has now two movies lined up namely Phone Bhoot and Pippa.

Ishaan Khatter has been ruling hearts with his spectacular performances ever since his Bollywood debut. The actor was last seen in the movie Khaali Peeli co-starring Ananya Panday that released this year. He now has some interesting projects lined up and the best part is that all of them belong to different genres. As of now, the talented actor has two films lined up namely Phone Bhoot and Pippa. He has recently opened up about both these upcoming movies.

As we all know, Phone Bhoot co-starring and Siddhant Chaturvedi happens to be a horror-comedy. Talking about the same, Ishaan states that he loves this genre as an audience because of the plot getting twisted every now and then. According to him, it makes the film an interesting watch. Moreover, Ishaan adds that many shades of emotions are put into one character from a performer’s point of view here. For the unversed, the movie is backed by Gurmeet Singh.

Ishaan then talks about Pippa and says that it is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The actor further adds that he is reading a lot about the same since it’s a different world for him. He then states that there will also be physical and emotional transformations and that he is too excited to indulge in two very different worlds. Talking about Pippa, it also features Mrunal Thakur and Priyankshu Painyuli in the lead roles. The war-drama has been directed by Radha Krishna Menon and based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

Credits :IANS

