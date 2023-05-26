Ishaan Khatter opens up on his Hollywood debut with Nicole Kidman; Says 'I’m excited for people to see...'

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who made his debut in Bollywood in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor, is all set to work in Hollywood now. Recently, Ishaan took to social media and officially announced that he has joined the team of the series titled The Perfect Couple. It will star Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and Dakota Fanning in key roles. In an interview, Ishaan expressed excitement about venturing into the Hollywood space.

'I’m excited for people to see what’s to come'

The Perfect Couple is an official adaptation of writer Elin Hilderbrand’s novel by the same name. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Ishaan said that he's 'grateful for the opportunity'. He even said that he was excited for the audience to see the series. The actor said, "I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to explore whatever good work comes my way. It’s certainly a unique time for artistic and cultural cross-pollination with the world becoming a smaller place and I’m excited for people to see what’s to come."

Ishaan revealed that he went through the process and auditioned for the part. He is currently shooting for the project. The actor said that his role is pushing him as an actor. He added, "I’ve always aspired to explore myself through my characters while (hopefully) infusing life into them. It’s a symbiotic relationship. This part gives me a chance to explore a distinctly different side of myself as both a performer and a professional."

Ishaan also shared his experience of working with renowned names from Hollywood. He said that working with them is keeping him on his toes. He shared, "It feels great, it’s always wonderful to play with an exciting cast and it’s keeping me on my toes in the best way. They certainly are very talented and experienced artistes on the show, not only in the cast but also behind the scenes and I’m also very glad to be working with a director as assured and creative as Susanne Bier."

Ishaan was last seen with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. Next, he has Pippa alongside Mrunal Thakur in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter reveals he calls Shahid Kapoor ‘Baba Sasha’; Here’s why