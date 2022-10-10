Ishaan Khatter or Siddhant Chaturvedi? Katrina Kaif picks the funniest Phone Bhoot co-star

Finally, after a long wait, Phone Bhoot's trailer has been released today in a star-studded function. The film stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. Well, the makers have already created a lot of excitement by sharing small videos ahead of the trailer release. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the trailer has received huge thumbs-up. However, in the meantime, the lead actors have shared a lot of updates on their Instagram but it was the AMA session of Katrina Kaif that grabbed our attention.

Katrina Kaif’s AMA session:

In the AMA, a fan asked 'Which co-star is most funny… and entertains you?' On this, she tagged Siddhant Chaturvedi. She even shared a video on her stories. Another fan also asked her 'What is the best part about ‘phone bhoot?' and she replied ‘waiting for the boys’. Coming to Vicky Kaushal, the actress said that he loved the trailer. Well, the Uri actor also shared the trailer on his handle. This will be Katrina’s first film after marriage. She also has many films lined up in her kitty.