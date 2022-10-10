Ishaan Khatter or Siddhant Chaturvedi? Katrina Kaif picks the funniest Phone Bhoot co-star
Phone Bhoot trailer is out and fans are already in love with the film.
Finally, after a long wait, Phone Bhoot's trailer has been released today in a star-studded function. The film stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. Well, the makers have already created a lot of excitement by sharing small videos ahead of the trailer release. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the trailer has received huge thumbs-up. However, in the meantime, the lead actors have shared a lot of updates on their Instagram but it was the AMA session of Katrina Kaif that grabbed our attention.
Katrina Kaif’s AMA session:
In the AMA, a fan asked 'Which co-star is most funny… and entertains you?' On this, she tagged Siddhant Chaturvedi. She even shared a video on her stories. Another fan also asked her 'What is the best part about ‘phone bhoot?' and she replied ‘waiting for the boys’. Coming to Vicky Kaushal, the actress said that he loved the trailer. Well, the Uri actor also shared the trailer on his handle. This will be Katrina’s first film after marriage. She also has many films lined up in her kitty.
Phone Bhoot:
Sharing the trailer on her handle, Katrina wrote, “Iss line ki ab sabhi liney khul gayi hai, kripya phone lagaye aur #Phonebhoot ko bulaye. #PhoneBhootTrailer out now. In the trailer, Katrina is seen as a ghost who has a mission for Ishaan and Siddhant. Jackie is playing ‘Aatma Ram,' one who decides to teach a lesson to them and spoil their plans. The horror-comedy trailer is full of laughter. Sharing the trailer, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "New business idea lekar aa rahe hai, #Phonebhoot. Watch the #PhoneBhootTrailer now!"
Take a look here:
Work front:
Apart from this, Katrina will reunite with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She also has Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Ishaan will be seen in Pippa. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. And Siddhant has Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan with Ananya and Adarsh Gourav.
