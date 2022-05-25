Ishaan Khatter purchases new car, bhabhi Mira Rajput quips 'Laddoo bhi nahi khilaya'; PIC

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is a sensation on Instagram and keeps her followers and admirers updated with everything she engages in. She is very active on social media and makes it a point to let her followers know about her whereabouts. Her Instagram posts include sharing candid moments with her family, glamorous photoshoots, and throwback memories. She walks the ramp and also collaborates with fashion brands on several ventures. Mira shares a fun rapport with her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter and her latest Instagram story is a testament to it.

Mira Rajput in her Instagram story shared a photo with her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. In the post, it is seen that Mira is sitting in Ishaan Khatter’s new car. Both of them have put on a happy face as they pose in front of the camera. Her Instagram story read, “New car. Laddoo bhi nahi khilaya. Please don’t give me healthy energy bites”. This shows that both of them share a very goofy yet loving relationship. Her Instagram story also suggests that Ishaan Khatter is used to giving his bhabhi a lot of health-related tips.

Have a look at Mira Kapoor's Instagram story

Ishaan Khatter recently went on an all boys biking trip with his brother Shahid Kapoor, Suved Luhia and Kunal Khemu in Europe and they shared a lot of photos and videos from their motorcycle diaries where they flaunted their bikes and helmets. They biked through the mountains and valleys and from what is shared by them, one can be absolutely sure that they had a very good time.

While Mira Rajput keeps herself busy with her fashion consignments, she also manages to look after her two babies. Her husband Shahid Kapoor always talks highly of her and always talks about how well she manages both her work and family. Ishaan Khatter is busy working on a number of projects. He has two big releases this year namely, Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Sidhant Chaturvedi, directed by Gurmeet Singh and Pippa with Mrunal Thakur, directed by Airlift fame Raja Krishna Menon. Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in an Amazon Prime original titled Farzi with Vijay Sethupathi helmed by Raj and DK. He has also shot for his untitled action film with Ali Abbas Zafar which will too release very soon.

