Ishaan Khatter returns to theatres after 20 months on his birthday; Says ‘Couldn’t ask for a better gift’

Ishaan Khatter has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, it’s his 26th birthday today and the Khaali Peeli actor is inundated with best wishes from friends and fans. And while the social media is abuzz with best wishes for Ishaan, the actor is overwhelmed with the love coming his way. Amid this, Ishaan took to social media to give a glimpse of his birthday celebration which is not like what anyone would have expected and it is grabbing eyeballs.

Taking to Instagram, Ishaan shared pictures of himself as he went to the theatres after 20 months. To note, the theatres have been shut for months in Mumbai courtesy the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. And while it has been a couple of days since the Maharashtra government permitted the opening of theatres, Ishaan made sure to visit the cinemas on his birthday along with following the COVID 19 protocols. He wrote, “Thank you all for the birthday love. Couldn’t ask for a better birthday gift than being back in the dreamscape again after 20 months - the CINEMAS. There’s just nothing like it. “Rooh ka daana paani”. Let the spice flowww”.

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ishaan will be trying hands on horror comedy in Gurmmet Singh directorial Phone Bhoot which also stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in lead. Besides, Ishaan will also be seen in a war drama titled Pippa with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. The movie is based on Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and tells the story of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.