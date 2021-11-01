Ishaan Khatter returns to theatres after 20 months on his birthday; Says ‘Couldn’t ask for a better gift’

by Ranpreet Kaur   |  Updated on Nov 01, 2021 08:40 PM IST  |  10.8K
   
Ishaan Khatter returns to theatres after 20 months on his birthday; Says ‘Couldn’t ask for a better gift’
Ishaan Khatter returns to theatres after 20 months on his birthday; Says ‘Couldn’t ask for a better gift’
Advertisement

Ishaan Khatter has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, it’s his 26th birthday today and the Khaali Peeli actor is inundated with best wishes from friends and fans. And while the social media is abuzz with best wishes for Ishaan, the actor is overwhelmed with the love coming his way. Amid this, Ishaan took to social media to give a glimpse of his birthday celebration which is not like what anyone would have expected and it is grabbing eyeballs.

Taking to Instagram, Ishaan shared pictures of himself as he went to the theatres after 20 months. To note, the theatres have been shut for months in Mumbai courtesy the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. And while it has been a couple of days since the Maharashtra government permitted the opening of theatres, Ishaan made sure to visit the cinemas on his birthday along with following the COVID 19 protocols. He wrote, “Thank you all for the birthday love. Couldn’t ask for a better birthday gift than being back in the dreamscape again after 20 months - the CINEMAS. There’s just nothing like it. “Rooh ka daana paani”. Let the spice flowww”.

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ishaan will be trying hands on horror comedy in Gurmmet Singh directorial Phone Bhoot which also stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in lead. Besides, Ishaan will also be seen in a war drama titled Pippa with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. The movie is based on Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and tells the story of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

Advertisement

Credits: ishaan khatter instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All