Ishaan Khatter reveals his secret for a 'good cup of Joe'

Actor Ishaan Khatter has shared his secret for the perfect cup of coffee.
On Instagram Stories, Ishaan shared a video where he is seen making coffee. In the clip, he thoroughly stirs the coffee mix and then slowly pour hot water in the mug.

"All you need to make a good cup of Joe... Coffee, water, a spoon," he wrote.

Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan made his acting debut with Majid Majidi's "Beyond The Clouds", co-starring Malavika Mohanan.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut in the 2018 release "Dhadak", will next be seen in the action drama "Khaali Peeli" opposite Ananya Panday.

He plays a Mumbai cab driver in the film, a rollercoaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night.

