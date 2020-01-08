Ishaan Khatter reveals how he enters Shahid Kapoor's house; says you remove your shoes and go in real quiet

Ishaan Khatter reveals he enters brother Shahid Kapoor's house only after removing his shoes and goes in real quiet.

Ishaan Khatter recently marked his debut on Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha. The young actor has been making a lot of noise for his upcoming films Khaali Peeli and A Suitable Boy. His first look from both the films has been out and the actor has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. Where Ishaan is sporting his chiseled body and washboard abs in Khaali Peeli, he is seen as a college student smitten with a courtesan in A Suitable Boy.

In conversation with Neha Dhupia, Ishaan spoke candidly about a lot of things. He also revealed about the protocol that he follows before entering brother 's house. Ishaan says that Shahid's wife Mira has certain rules about where to place the shoes. First, he removes his shoes in a designated place and then quietly enters the house. He cracks a little joke and says that it is exactly like doing a handstand. Mira has a thing against shoes and she likes them kept in one corner.

Ishaan also took up a quiz where he was asked about what would he like to gift his loved ones for Christmas. The actor stated that he would gift Mira a trip with her friends and would like to take Shahid on a bike trip. He revealed that he had gifted Shahid a massage gun earlier which he never used. Ishaan also answered a few questions where he was asked to choose one out of the two options given to him. He chose Shahid Kapoor as a better dancer than and also thought that he is better than Mira at keeping secrets.

Credits :Hindustan Times

