  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ishaan Khatter reveals the reason behind his curly hair

With curly hair and charming personality, actor Ishaan Khatter is surely rocking the boy-next-door look.
19765 reads Mumbai
Ishaan Khatter reveals the reason behind his curly hairIshaan Khatter reveals the reason behind his curly hair
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On Sunday, Ishaan took to Instagram and conducted an interactive session with his fans. When a user asked him about the reason behind his curls, Ishaan proudly said: "I got it from mama."

"'Khaa' se nahi, 'Maa' se," he added.

For the uninitiated, Ishaan is actress Neelima Azeem's son with Rajesh Khattar.

Speaking of Ishaan's upcoming Bollywood projects, he will be seen in ace filmmaker Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy". He will also share screen space with Ananya Panday in "Khaali Peeli".

Also Read Ishaan Khatter reveals his secret for a 'good cup of Joe'

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement