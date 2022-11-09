Ishaan Khatter REVEALS what he 'regrets' from his last relationship and what he learnt from it

Bollywood celebrities and their relationships have never been hidden from their fans. The fans have always been interested in knowing about their personal lives. Well, Ishaan Khatter is one of the finest actors from the current generation who is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie, Phone Bhoot. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. Ishaan has been on a promotional spree and during a recent media interaction, he opened up about his past relationship with Ananya Panday.

Ishaan Khatter was recently asked what he learnt from the ghost of his last relationship. The Phone Bhoot actor revealed that it taught him to be more accepting and loving. He also revealed that he wasn't sure if the change was because of the relationship or him growing up. He also said that he doesn't like to get too personally affected by other people's growth and issues and things that they are dealing with.

Ishaan Khatter reveals what he regrets from his past relationship

Speaking about regrets from his past relationship, Ishaan Khatter quipped that he regrets over-extending himself in a relationship. Ishaan further added, “I do that sometimes, even when I don't need to. I really spend myself and put myself out there. I wear my heart on my sleeve, but that last part I don't regret. Because that last part makes me who I am. But sometimes balance is important." On the subject of regretting not doing something in a relationship, Ishaan said he hasn't done more phone calls, probably. He quickly explained that he doesn't actually regret not doing anything.