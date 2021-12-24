Ishaan Khatter reveals what his face timing looks like with 'big brother' Shahid Kapoor during workout
In the picture, Ishaan is seen during push-ups when he is trying to face timing with Shahid Kapoor. But he didn't know that his big brother is capturing it. Sharing the same photo on his Instagram stories, the Jersey actor wrote, “Trust Ishaan Khatter to find the perfect angle. I gotchu.” Their fun time during the workout is gives brother goals. Both are very close to each other and are often seen pulling each other's leg. The Suitable Boy actor is also very close to Mira Rajput.
On the work front, Ishaan will be next seen in Phone Bhoot and Pippa. He is also seen in the Hollywood film Don’t Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence among others.
Take a look here:
Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is an official remake of a South sports drama of the same name. It is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The story revolves around the life of a failed cricketer who decides to reinvent his cricketing career in his late 30s.
