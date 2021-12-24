Ishaan Khatter reveals what his face timing looks like with 'big brother' Shahid Kapoor during workout

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his next sports drama Jersey which is releasing on December 31 this year. The actor is very excited and is seen promoting the film on all platforms. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The trailer has received an overwhelming response from the fans. The makers are releasing songs to maintain the curiosity level among the fans. However, today, Shahid Kapoor was in the mood of having some fun with brother Ishaan Katter. He even shared about it on his Instagram stories.

In the picture, Ishaan is seen during push-ups when he is trying to face timing with Shahid Kapoor. But he didn't know that his big brother is capturing it. Sharing the same photo on his Instagram stories, the Jersey actor wrote, “Trust Ishaan Khatter to find the perfect angle. I gotchu.” Their fun time during the workout is gives brother goals. Both are very close to each other and are often seen pulling each other's leg. The Suitable Boy actor is also very close to Mira Rajput.

On the work front, Ishaan will be next seen in Phone Bhoot and Pippa. He is also seen in the Hollywood film Don’t Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence among others.