Ishaan Khatter reviews Ananya Panday starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: 'Topical and full of heart'

Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gaurav starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan have been generating a lot of buzz lately. The film's trailer and promos have been loved by netizens. Ahead of its release, a special screening was held, which was attended by many celebs, including Ishaan Khatter. The Pippa actor shared his review as he loved the film.

Ishaan Khatter praises Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

On Wednesday, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram stories to shower praise on Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gaurav starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. He wrote, "Really enjoyed the film. Topical and full of heart. Congrats lovely people."

Check out his Instagram story!

Ananya Panday talks about the film

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday revealed how he bagged Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She said, "My story doesn't directly involve Zoya. So, basically, when I just heard about the film, I knew I had to be part of the film. So, I was shooting for Gehraiyaan, and Arjun had come to meet Sid to narrate the film to him."

She added, "Also, it was my sly indirect audition for the film. So, Arjun was like, 'Wait, she's not bad. Why don't we ask her to audition for the film?' and then I auditioned for the film, and Arjun called me, and he's like, 'Listen, I really liked it, but Reema and Zoya…' and my heart broke because he made it sound like I didn't get it. He was like, 'They also loved you,' and I was like, 'Thank God'."

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a coming-of-age drama film directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh and written by him, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. It stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gaurav, along with Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Maurya. The film's title is derived from the eponymous song from the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is slated to release on Netflix on December 26, 2024.

