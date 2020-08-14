  1. Home
Ishaan Khatter roped in to play war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in upcoming film titled Pippa

Helmed by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon, Pippa is based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta himself.
Things are definitely looking up for Ishaan Khatter who has been making waves internationally with Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy which released in the UK a few weeks ago. Now, the latest buzz is that the young actor has been roped in to essay the real life war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in an upcoming war film titled Pippa. Helmed by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon, the film is based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' written by Brig Mehta himself. 

If you're wondering why the film's title Pippa is so unusual, let us break it down for you. Brig Mehta belonged to the 45th Cavalry tank squadron and along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The battle took place in Garibpur, popularly known as the Battle of Garibpur, and it was then that India infiltrated Pakistan land for the first time. 

The battle was fought over 12 days before the 1971 war actually began and led to the liberation of Bangladesh. The film's title highlights the Russian war tank PT-76, popularly known as Pippa' which was used in the war. Ishaan's will portray the story of the coming-of-age of a young Mehta as well as of India.  

Ishaan said, "I'm exhilarated to be a part of a film of such magnitude and importance. Getting to play the suave and spirited tank commander Captain Balram Mehta is a true privilege. I'm looking forward to the exciting experience of 'Pippa'." Ishaan now has officially three films in the offing. Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday which is waiting for release, Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Pippa. 

Pippa is co-written by Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan and Raja Krishna Menon and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film is scheduled to release in theatres late next year. 

