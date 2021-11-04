Ishaan Khatter’s Diwali celebration with Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput is all about smiles, fun and togetherness

Diwali is not just a festival of lights, but it is the time for reuniting with family and cherishing the old memories while creating new ones. Needless to say, everyone has their way of celebrating Diwali and celebs are no different from this. While the social media is abuzz with celebrities wishing fans for Diwali, Ishaan Khatter’s post for the festival is breaking the internet for all the right reasons as he is celebrating Diwali with brother Shahid Kapoor and Bhabhi Mira Rajput.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Khaali Peeli actor shared a collage of pics with Shahid and Mira. In the pics, Ishaan was seen donning a white and green kurta, while Mira looked stunning in her peach and black coloured kurta. On the other hand, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor had ditched the traditional look and was sporting a white t-shirt with track pants and jacket. The trio was seen having fun together during the celebration. Ishaan captioned the image as, “Happy Diwali”. Meanwhile, Mira gave a glimpse of Diwali decorations at her place and wrote, “Happy Diwali. May it brings everyone positivity, good health and laughter with family and loved ones”.

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter and Mira Rajput’s post:

Earlier, Mira had penned a heartwarming note for Ishaan on his birthday earlier this month. She wrote, “Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter. Love you loads. May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever. (Let’s keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. “evolved”) Always be happy and keep the kids busy”