Ishaan Khatter says Ananya Panday is his ‘favourite person’ to do yoga with in AMA session; Deets inside

In a recent Ask Me Anything session, Ishaan Khatter revealed something adorable and it involves his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday.
Bollywood actors Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday were last seen in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli together and were lauded by the viewers for their amazing on screen romance. The two shares a close bond with each other and are even rumoured to be in a relationship. As an avid social media user, Ishaan often shares nitty gritty about his life online. In a recent Ask Me Anything session he conducted on his Instagram story, he revealed something adorable and it involves his Khaali Peeli co star.

During the AMA session, he answered some interesting questions asked by his fans. One person asked the actor, 'Who is ur favourite person to do yoga with?,' To this, he shared a charming photo of Ananya Panday from her childhood days. In the photo, we can see the little one dressed as an elf. Addressing the same, Ishaan wrote, 'This lil elf', and added, 'paid promotion by @ananyapanday'. Mira Rajput also asked him a question. ‘Who is your favourite?’ she wrote. Replying to her, the actor said, ‘The answer is Vivaan’.

Take a look:

While Ananya and Ishaan are rumoured to be a couple, neither of them have confirmed the speculation. The two are often spotted by the paps heading out together. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will be seen in Phone Bhoot, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya will share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. She also has Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled film, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Young loveeee! They have similar energy - this sparkly naivety to them. Such people aren't afraid of heartbreaks. They rather experience an intense love than sit it out due to fear of heartbreak. I loved how fearless they were in painting the town red with their Maldives get away on the new year. Memories to remember. Ishaan might have liked Jhanvi more than she did but an introvert like her cannot keep up with his level of energy.