Ishaan Khatter says he believes in monogamy and wants to have ‘family, kids’ amidst dating rumors with Chandni Bainz; ‘I'm simple like that’

Ishaan Khatter has been stirring the internet with his role in the international series, The Perfect Couple. Meanwhile, his love life has also been grabbing attention following his rumored romance with Chandni Bainz. During a recent conversation, the actor expressed his belief in monogamy and desire to have family and kids.

The Dhadak actor in a new interview with The Dirty Magazine candidly talked about transitioning into the 30s. In his response, the actor shared that he has more self-belief. He expressed his desire to realize his true potential as an artist and actor. The 28-year-old further continued by mentioning that he also wants to have a family.

Ishaan Khatter said, "But I also think of having a family, kids. I'm simple like that. I hopefully want to do it once, one and done. I do believe you can have one partner, be monogamous." He explained his point, stating that he has had his fair share of experiences in his 20s. However, he now feels the need to respect the sacredness of the thought and the institution, not in the societal but in a personal sense.

"Like if you find someone. So whenever I've felt real connection in my life, genuine connection that’s more than just chemistry and comfort, I would like to be idealistic and think that maybe I can, you know, hold on to it. If I do it, I want to do it with that sense of abandon and that sense of belief," said Ishaan on a concluding note.

During the same conversation, the Phone Bhoot actor admitted to having "someone special" in his life. The actor stated that he likes to guard his private life. Ishaan shared that he is with someone who is "not as established" as him, so he realizes how it affects the women he is with considering he can’t control when, where, and how are they going to be photographed.

Meanwhile on the professional front, Ishaan's series, The Perfect Couple premiered on Netflix on September 5, 2024. The American mystery drama is led by Nicole Kidman. It also stars Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, and Dakota Fanning. The series is based on the bestselling novel by Elin Hilderbrand. Ishaan will be seen next in The Royals.

