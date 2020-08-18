Ishaan Khatter says he has no ego being recognised as Shahid Kapoor’s brother: Will always be his cheerleader

Ishaan Khatter has always rooted for his brother Shahid Kapoor. In a recent interview, A Suitable Boy star opened up about being called Shahid’s brother and his own understanding of it.

If there is one sibling duo that always manages to light up the internet with their adorable banter, it is and Ishaan Khatter. Every time the duo is seen together, their photos end up going viral on social media. Last year, when Shahid took a trip with Ishaan, their photos left netizens in awe of their bond. Not just this, several times, they indulge in social media banter that makes everyone see their camaraderie. Now, in a recent interview, Ishaan spoke about being recognised as Shahid Kapoor’s brother.

In a chat with HT, Ishaan shared that he is extremely ‘proud’ of being Shahid’s brother. However, he added that he does not want to ride on his brother’ popularity and fame. He mentioned that if someone calls him and recognises him as Shahid’s brother he does not have any ego about it. He recalled how since the age of 15, he has been known as Shahid’s brother and that back then, people were not aware of him. Further, he even said that his work also has got him recognition.

Talking about how his work has got him recognition, Ishaan mentioned that he has just begun his career as opposed to his brother Shahid who has been in Bollywood for over 14 years. He said, “He started off 14 years before me, made such a beautiful place and mark for himself. I will always be his cheerleader, he’s my blood, brother, family. For me, I don’t see any reason to try and create a separate sort of identity for myself. That will happen on it’s own.” Further, he said, “I don’t intend to ride on his fame or anything of the sort. If somebody recognises me as his brother, I don’t have an ego about it. That’s not something that would ever bother me.”

Ishaan will be seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy that will release in India on Netflix. Further, he also has Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. Apart from this, his film with and Siddhanth Chaturvedi titled Phone Bhoot was announced. It is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.

