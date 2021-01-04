Ishaan Khatter says ‘no feeling is final’ & shares a stunning picture as he enjoys boat ride in the Maldives

Ishaan Khatter recently took to his Instagram handle to share an amazing picture of him wherein he can be seen having a good time on a boat ride in the Maldives.

When it’s come to social media, Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is always ahead of the game. The young star often shares interesting pictures to keep his fans entertained. Recently, Ishaan rang in the New Year in the Maldives and he has shared several glimpses from his vacation. His Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday was also holidaying on the tropical island with him, but the duo has not shared any pictures of them together. They both returned to the city yesterday.

However, yesterday, Ishaan took to his Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of him wherein he can be seen enjoying a boat ride in the Maldives. In the picture, the actor can be seen looking at a picturesque view while he can be seen sporting an orange coloured t-shirt paired with green shorts. He also wore a cool pair of sunglasses. The Dhadak actor posted the picture with Rainer Maria Rilke's popular quote which reads as "Let everything happen to you, Beauty and terror.. No feeling is final. Just keep going - Rainer Maria Rilke."

Soon after he posted the picture, fans started commenting on the same. One of his fans wrote, “Like from "Life of Pi" while another one wrote, “Ahaaa your hairs,” with a heart emoji.

Take a look at Ishaan Khatter latest picture here:

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter will be next seen in Gurmeet Singh's horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. The film also stars and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

Credits :Ishaan Khatter Instagram

