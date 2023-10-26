Ishaan Khatter says Shahid Kapoor was 'nervous' before Beyond the Clouds' release for THIS reason

Actor Shahid Kapoor is the son of Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem and has carved an identity for himself in the world of movies through his acting skills in films that include Jab We Met, Kabir Singh, and Udta Punjab. While the actor continued his marathon toward professional success since his debut, on the personal front, he also shares a deep bond with his younger brother Ishaan Khatter. Recently, Khatter opened up on his relationship with Shahid Kapoor and also recalled how he was nervous about Ishaan’s debut film Beyond The Clouds' release.

Ishaan Khatter recalls Shahid Kapoor being nervous before Beyond The Clouds’ release

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut in 2017 with the film Beyond The Clouds. Recently, during an interview with News 18 Showsha, the young actor recalled how his elder brother was more nervous than him before his debut film’s release and said that it probably stemmed from the emotional attachment with his younger brother.

Discussing the same at length, Khatter noted how the movie’s release was a big moment for his family and highlighted that Beyond The Clouds gave birth to something “beautiful” as he had emerged as an actor in front of the Haider actor.

Ishaan said, “If I can speak for him here, I think he was more nervous about the film than I was. You can prepare, work, and learn as much as you can but this is a kind of profession where, till you see it, you don’t know. The nervousness stemmed from the fact that I am his Chota Bhai – the personal attachment is such. He thought, ‘Will I have to come to terms with the fact that he has not got the acting chops?’” and added how he seemed to be relieved after watching the movie.

Ishaan on his bond with Shahid

The two brothers have never missed a chance to set soaring sibling goals. During the interview, Khatter also opened up on the bond that the duo shares and also referred to him as his “mentor”, revealing how he has inculcated several things from Shahid.

Stating how the bond that they share is “beautiful”, Ishaan Khatter said that Shahid Kapoor is someone from whom he has learned a lot of things over the years and also said how the brothers feel lucky to have each other.

