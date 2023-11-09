Ishaan Khatter sees off rumored girlfriend Chandni Bainz to her car post Pippa screening- PICS

Ishaan Khatter starrer Pippa is all set to release tomorrow. Last night, the makers of the film hosted a special screening which was attended by Mira Rajput, Neliima Azeem, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others. Meanwhile, the paparazzi also spotted Ishaan’s rumored girlfriend Chandni Bainz, as she exited post-screening.

Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz spotted post-Pippa screening

Pictures posted by the paparazzi show Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz walking out after the screening. While Chandni walked ahead, Ishaan was seen behind her. He walked her to her car post the screening. Chandni looked gorgeous in a black dress with cutouts at the waist, while Ishaan donned a black suit.

Check out the pictures below!

Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz’s dating rumors

Rumors of Ishaan Khatter dating Chandni Bainz surfaced in September this year. Bombay Times reported that the Phone Bhoot actor has found love in Chandni, who is a Malaysian model, and that he has also introduced her to his close friends.

Following that, Ishaan and Chandni were spotted together by the paparazzi in October. They were seen walking arm-in-arm post a dinner date. Meanwhile, their Instagram posts from September also triggered speculations about whether they were holidaying in Kashmir together. However, so far, neither Ishaan nor Chandni has acknowledged their rumored relationship.

Mira Rajput reviews Ishaan Khatter’s Pippa

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput also attended the screening of Pippa. She was seen posing with Ishaan ahead of the screening. Post the screening, she shared her review of the film and heaped praise on the Pippa actor.

“Take a bow Team PIPPA! Fantastic film with a thumping heart, grit, evocative emotion and sincerity. So proud of you @ishaankhatter! Target destroyed! Music that thrills and kills!” she wrote.

About Pippa

Pippa, directed by Raja Krishna Menon, stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan. The film is based on the Battle of Garibpur, during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971; which was crucial in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 10, 2023.

