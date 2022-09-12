Ishaan Khatter sends internet into frenzy as he flaunts his washboard abs in shirtless PHOTO
Ishaan Khatter displayed his toned physique in a new Instagram post.
Ishaan Khatter is one of the leading Gen-Z actors in Bollywood. With his sheer brilliance and exemplary performances, Ishaan has proved himself to be a powerhouse of talent. Along with this, Ishaan has always been quite vocal about his love for fitness. The Dhadak actor has an amazing body and often posts videos of him working out and seems he is pushing himself beyond all limits to achieve fitness goals. With broad shoulders, chiselled abs and carved physique, actor Ishaan Khattar has a perfectly toned body that every fitness enthusiast dreams to achieve.
Meanwhile, Ishaan treated his fans with a sultry photo of him flaunting his rock-hard abs, and it has indeed made the audience drool over him. Along with the picture, he wrote, “For the (cap emoji).” Soon after the Khaali Peeli actor posted the picture, fans left fire emojis in the comment section, with some of his followers calling him “Hot.”
Have a look at Ishaan’s PIC:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will be seen portraying the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in Raja Menon’s Pippa. The teaser of his much-awaited film is already out. The movie is based on the life of a war veteran, Brigadier Balram Singh, who fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 along with his siblings. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur as Khatter's younger sister, while Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing his elder brother.
Pippa is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur with RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films. Music of the film is by AR Rahman. Apart from this, Ishaan will also be seen in a horror comedy, Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and helmed by Gurmeet Singh.
ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Ishaan Khatter says Ananya Panday is ‘very dear’ to him as he BREAKS SILENCE post breakup