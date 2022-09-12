Ishaan Khatter sends internet into frenzy as he flaunts his washboard abs in shirtless PHOTO

Ishaan Khatter is one of the leading Gen-Z actors in Bollywood. With his sheer brilliance and exemplary performances, Ishaan has proved himself to be a powerhouse of talent. Along with this, Ishaan has always been quite vocal about his love for fitness. The Dhadak actor has an amazing body and often posts videos of him working out and seems he is pushing himself beyond all limits to achieve fitness goals. With broad shoulders, chiselled abs and carved physique, actor Ishaan Khattar has a perfectly toned body that every fitness enthusiast dreams to achieve.



Meanwhile, Ishaan treated his fans with a sultry photo of him flaunting his rock-hard abs, and it has indeed made the audience drool over him. Along with the picture, he wrote, “For the (cap emoji).” Soon after the Khaali Peeli actor posted the picture, fans left fire emojis in the comment section, with some of his followers calling him “Hot.”