Ishaan Khatter sends 'virtual hug' for the overwhelming love for A Suitable Boy, says it's 'music to my ears'

Ishaan Khatter shared a video thanking the viewers as well as his fans for all the love and wishes he has been garnering since the release of A Suitable Boy. Watch the video below.

Ishaan Khatter is riding high on the work front and garnered love and praises from all quarters. After his recent announcement of Phone Bhoot opposite and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan's upcoming film Khaali Peeli's teaser dropped today. Apart from making headlines for his work in Bollywood, the young actor also has made noise internationally with his character of Maan in Mira Nair's series A Suitable Boy.

Taking to Instagram, Ishaan shared a video thanking the viewers as well as his fans for all the love and wishes he has been garnering. The video showcased a few tweets and messages that fans have written for him. He wrote, "Music to my ears.. thank you for the overwhelming love pouring in for Maan. I’ve been reading it all even if I can’t respond and this is a big virtual hug to everyone who has been writing and saying the kindest things. More to come where this came from.. and #ASuitableBoy is yet to come to the rest of the world." Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Check out Ishaan's heartfelt post:

The BBC-produced series, A Suitable Boy, premiered in the UK and Ireland. It will soon be releasing on Netflix India but the date has not yet been confirmed. Based on Vikram Seth's novel, the series also stars , Tanya Manitkala, Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Namit Das, Vijay Varma, Randeep Hooda and Ranvir Shorey among many others. The series has been well received worldwide.

