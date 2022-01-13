Ishaan Khatter sets major style trend with oxidised studs and curly hair, Bhabhi Mira Rajput REACTS

Ishaan Khatter who rose to fame with the 2018 film Dhadak, became the nation’s heartthrob in no time. The Khaali Peeli actor enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and keeps them updated with his daily routine on social media. In his latest post on social media, Ishaan shared a quirky photo. The eye-catching photo garnered the attention of his fans and loved ones. His sister-in-law and Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput also could not resist herself from commenting on it.

In the post, Ishaan gave a tough look at the cameras. He donned a quirky blue outfit and completed his look with studs. His curly hair seized the day. While sharing the post, the 26-year-old actor wrote, “Best caption wins this giraffe.” As soon as he posted the pic, Mira Rajput wrote, “Suroor.” Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also left a quirky comment. It read, “Na giraffe na lihaaf, thandi hawa bhi khilaaf. Sasuri!” His fans also poured love into the comment section.

See post here:

See Mira’s Comment here:

Recently, Ishaan made headlines when he along with Siddhant Chaturvedi posted an Instagram story as they rode the bike. In the story, the duo was apparently missing their Phone Booth co-star Katrina Kaif, who recently got married to Uri actor Vicky Kaushal.

Ishaan’s upcoming movie Phone Booth is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film is slated to release theatrically on July 15th this year.

ALSO READ: Where you at Katrina Kaif? Phone Bhoot actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter miss co-star on bike ride