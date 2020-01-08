Ishaan Khatter on Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh: I loved him and I hated him; It was a cautionary tale for me

Ishaan Khatter talks about Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh and stated that he loved and hated the character at the same time.

's baby brother Ishaan Khatter, who recently made his debut with Dhadak, has been gradually carving his niche in the industry. In fact, it is always believed that the newcomer has been following the footsteps of the Padmaavat actor. In fact, Ishaan often watches Shahid’s movies and also takes tips from his elder brother. Recently, during a chat show, Ishaan was quizzed about the much heated controversy over Shahid’s 2019 release Kabir Singh. The movie had been criticized by a section of the society for promoting the misogyny.

But for Ishaan, the movie was a cautionary tale of a very flawed guy. The young star asserted that as much as he loved the character of Kabir Singh, he also hated him for his choices. However, the character also made Ishaan curious to know more about him. “I saw the character not as an example of somebody to learn from or live your life like. But I saw the character as somebody who is going through ups and downs, most of the downs created by himself and his own actions. It was more of a cautionary tale for me. This guy through his choices had led himself on a path of self-destruction,” he added.

Furthermore, Ishaan also spoke about the climax of Kabir Singh wherein Kabir and Preeti have a happy ending and called it a director’s choice of choosing hope over tragedy. He emphasised saying, “It could have ended very differently. It could have ended in a very tragic way like Devdas. He chose hope over a tragedy.”

To recall, the young powerhouse of talent has been all praises for Shahid’s performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial and even penned a heartwarming note for the actor soon after the movie’s release. In the post, Ishaan lauded the actor for playing a complex character with utmost perfection.

Meanwhile, Ishaan is working on his second release at the moment. He has been roped in for Ali Abbas Zafar’s maiden production Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday and expected to release in June this year.

