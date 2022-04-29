Ishaan Khatter shares gorgeous 'customary Times Square shots'; Katrina Kaif, Pippa co-star Mrunal Thakur REACT

Ishaan Khatter is one of the crowned jewels of the industry today. He has been the new talent of Bollywood and is here to stay. With his sheer brilliant and exemplary performances, Ishaan has proved himself to be a talent house. With each movie, Ishaan has managed to prove his mettle and enjoys a massive fan following across the country. The actor is also quite active on his Instagram and often shares glimpses of life on the social media platform and on Thursday, he shared some beautiful shots.

Currently, Ishaan is in the United States and has kept his fans updated with his trip. The pictures that he uploaded were super cool. He looked super happy as he stood in the middle of the picturesque Times Square. He wore a dapper pastel pink hoodie and smiled so wide that it lit up the pictures as well. Of course, his picture went viral as fans couldn’t stop gushing about his dashing looks. Numerous industry colleagues reacted as well. Katrina Kaif dropped a heart in the comments. On the other hand, his Pippa co-star Mrunal Thakur sweetly wrote, “Ishhiii”. Even Tabu adorably wrote, “What a fun”.

Check Ishaan's post:

Meanwhile, recently, the ‘Dhadak’ actor attended game 4 of the NBA Playoffs between Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn.

On the professional front, Ishaan Khatter is all set to essay the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the upcoming film Pippa. It is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was a war veteran and along with his siblings fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

