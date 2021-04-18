  1. Home
Ishaan Khatter shares hilarious video of mum Neliima's chocolate addiction, Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput REACT

In the hilarious video shared by Ishaan Khatter, Neliima Azeem can be seen wearing a mask and standing in the living room and arguing with her son over chocolate.
With Covid 19 cases rising at a breakneck speed in the city, Mumbaikars have been left with no option but to stay indoors. And while we are forced to spend time with our families yet again, Ishaan Khatter gave a glimpse of what's happening at his home. Taking to Instagram, Ishaan shared a video of his mum Neliima Azeem and gave a glimpse of "Instagram v Reality (lockdown edition)". 

In the hilarious video shared by Ishaan, Neliima Azeem can be seen wearing a mask and standing in the living room and arguing with the Dhadak actor. She can be heard demanding for chocolate and refuses to do yoga if she doesn't get her bar of chocolate. At one point, a frustrated Neliima while laughing says, "I will tell Sasha," hinting at her older son Shahid Kapoor

Ishaan then goes on to ask her weight and points out how eating a lot of chocolate is unhealthy. The video even got a reaction from Shahid Kapoor himself and Mira Rajput. Shahid commented, "Ohhhhhh the legend of mommy." To which Ishaan replied saying, "@shahidkapoor senior you please control this legend...Im hanging from the ceiling in fear (sic)." 

Mira also reacted to the hilarious video and commented, "hahahah WHO ARE YOU!" Check out Ishaan's video below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The video seems to have resonated with many as Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey also commented and said, "story of everyone's lives," to which Ananya replied saying, "Yes mom." 

Take a look at the comments on Ishaan's video: 

